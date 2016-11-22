Christmas: What it means to you

With the holiday season upon us, Village Living recently took the opportunity to ask elementary students to share one of their favorite Christmas memories or traditions:

“I like to get presents. (This year), I would like to get an iPad if my mom would let me have it.”

Richmond Brown, first-grader at Mountain Brook Elementary

“I like to sing songs at Christmas — Christmas, Christmas, Time for Cheer (officially called ‘The Chipmunk Song: Christmas Don’t Be Late’), ‘Deck the Halls”’ and ‘Jingle Bells.’ I usually sing it a lot on Christmas. I also like to see the Elves on Shelves.”

Sydney Strong, first-grader at Brookwood Forest Elementary

“We read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ on Christmas Eve. I like to wake up in the morning and wait on my bed until my parents wake up to open presents. One time I was sick, and I looked out on Christmas Eve. I peeked and there was nothing there, and then I brushed my teeth and I looked again and I saw a ton of stuff. There was a big ol’ Lego ship for my little brother.”

Luke Barringer, fifth-grader at Crestline Elementary

“My dad — he usually cooks up a big meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Last year, we had pasta and steak. And we really like to test out our new toys, and we bring our cousins over, and aunts and uncles.”

Turner Ezell, fourth-grader at Mountain Brook Elementary

“Decorating my house. I buy a tree and put decorations on it and put lights on it.”

Kieu-Mi Nguyen, second-grader at Cherokee Bend Elementary

“Open presents and put ornaments on the Christmas tree. We have this ornament — we went to the Christmas tree farm when I was 3 years old, and it shows that my mom and me and my dad and me were there.”

Francesca DeMarco, second-grader at Cherokee Bend Elementary

“Get presents. (This year) I want a go-kart that goes 50 mph, that you can actually drive on the highway and that has a roof. (I also like to) have people over and see what they get for Christmas.”

Andrew Crane, first-grader at Brookwood Forest Elementary

“Usually on Christmas morning, we all go to my mom and dad’s room, and my dad checks to see that Santa has come and then we go and open presents. Then we go to my grandparents’ house, and all the cousins will come and all the grandkids will make a gingerbread house. I think we get to eat the people. One year, we sneaked in and ate a little icing off the gingerbread house.”

Kathryn Baker, second-grader at Crestline Elementary