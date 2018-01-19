All In Mountain Brook hosting elementary parenting conference

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. All In Mountain Brook will host its second annual All in Parenting: Elementary Edition on Feb. 13 at Crestline Elementary School.

After seeing interest in its “All In Parenting” events, All In Mountain Brook expanded the conferences to parents of elementary-aged students last year. On Feb. 13, AIMB will host its second annual All in Parenting: Elementary Edition at Crestline Elementary School.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Superintendent Dicky Barlow will open with a 15-minute introductory talk about “power dinners” before parents transition into their choice of talks.

With a selection of nine “breakout slots” for parents to choose from, topics include social media, raising your child against the ladder of success, exit strategies for future use, parenting children with ADHD and parenting children with special needs.

Some of the speakers will be familiar faces, such as Barlow and Director of Student Services Dale Wisely, and all will be speaking in an area of expertise.

While the event is free to attend, interested parents should register beforehand at allinmountainbrook.org for their chosen sessions. Each session is 40 minutes long, and parents are able to change their registration(s) leading up to the event.

Wisely also said that if parents are unable to stay for the entirety of the seminar, they can still sign up and attend the sessions that will fit their schedule. Additional information can be found on AIMB website or via email from Mountain Brook Schools.