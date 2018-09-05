CES enrichment specialists looking for involvement volunteers

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith CES enrichment specialists Mrs. Phillips and Mrs. Brooks are looking for adults within the community to share their experiences with the students at Crestline Elementary.

The enrichment specialists at Crestline Elementary, Mrs. Phillips and Mrs. Brooks, are looking for adults within our community who might be willing to share their professional expertise, talents and experiences with the students at our school.

They believe that the ability of their students are often so unique that it becomes necessary to look beyond the boundaries of the traditional classroom in order to locate appropriate resources and role models.

It is their belief that advanced-level interests can best be encouraged by bringing children in touch with professionals who share their interests and ambitions. In this way, children will have an opportunity for intense exploration of individual interests and a wide exposure to adults of varying lifestyles and ideologies. They believe children who have prolonged contact with adult role models will gain an appreciation for task commitment, creativity and problem solving by observing the "professional" in a realistic setting.

This community involvement they are seeking differs a great deal from a traditional volunteer program. They are not searching for chaperones or teachers aides.

Instead, they are asking you to share your professional expertise, experiences, talents and hobbies. Depending on the student needs, this sharing and exploration might involve service as a classroom speaker or as a mentor for an individual child in a project.

If this idea intrigues you please contact phillipsh@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith