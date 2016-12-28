CES holds Grand Circle luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Connor and Blair Brown enjoyed the Grand Circle luncheon with their grandparents.

Crestline Elementary’s Cougar Contributors held the second annual Grand Circle luncheon on Friday, November 18, in the newly renovated media center. The Grand Circle is a PTO fund development campaign that gives students’ grandparents and other special relatives a way to support the school. This year, the Grand Circle donated approximately $25,000 to Crestline to help fund classroom transformations, professional development and technology needs, among other things. Grandparents were joined by their grandchildren for lunch and a special video made by the students as a “thank you” for their support.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.