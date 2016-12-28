CES holds Grand Circle luncheon

Crestline Elementary’s Cougar Contributors held the second annual Grand Circle luncheon on Friday, November 18, in the newly renovated media center.  The Grand Circle is a PTO fund development campaign that gives students’ grandparents and other special relatives a way to support the school.  This year, the Grand Circle donated approximately $25,000 to Crestline to help fund classroom transformations, professional development and technology needs, among other things.  Grandparents were joined by their grandchildren for lunch and a special video made by the students as a “thank you” for their support.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.

