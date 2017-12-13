CES hosts Grand Circle members

Crestline Elementary recently hosted more than 100 members of its PTO Grand Circle for a fall luncheon. Grandparent donors joined their grandchildren for lunch in the auditorium and enjoyed a presentation highlighting some of the many things that make Crestline special. Students shared their favorite things about Crestline, discussed their experiences at the annual fifth grade Alpine trip, and demonstrated their Spanish skills. Grandparents spent quality time with the grandchildren and learned about how their support of the PTO helps make Crestline a better school by providing things like professional development and classroom transformations.

Pieces of furniture used in recent classroom transformations were on display, along with student artwork. Grandparents also received a special gift made by their grandchildren. The Grand Circle Committee co-chairs are Kelley Norwood and Stewart Jones.