CES jump rope and hula hoop team going strong

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Ann Park Holt performing at the Exceptional Foundation.

Crestline Elementary School’s jump rope and hula hoop team has been performing for 17 years. The team is composed of students from second through sixth grade. Crestline is the only school in the area that offers this extracurricular activity. Their season starts in October and runs through January with practices before school.

This year they will perform a routine to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake at the Exceptional Foundation, Birmingham-Southern College, Mountain Brook High School, the Alabama/Auburn gymnastics meet, Magic Moments and Samford University. The jump rope and hula hoop team is coached by Randy Stephens and LuAnne Wall.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.