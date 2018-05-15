CES recognizes retiring teachers

× Expand Courtesy of Laurie King. Teachers retiring from Crestline Elementary at the conclusion of this school year.

Crestline Elementary has eight veteran teachers retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. These teachers include librarian Nancy Dillard, special education teacher Janet McBrayer, counselor and student council sponsor Bonnie Lorino, physical education teacher LuAnne Wall, preschool aide Lynne Spicer, kindergarten teacher Beth Mooney, and second grade teachers Susan Norville and Mary Dorough. They have 240 years of combined experience.

Principal Laurie King said, “We are sad to lose so many incredible teachers. They have meant so much to Crestline for so long. They have touched the lives of many, many students in Mountain Brook.”

Every child at Crestline will feel the loss of this group because they reach across grade levels and subject matter. Some have taught Crestline students from kindergarten through sixth grade. Mrs. King and her team are busy putting together the pieces to fill the voids left by the retirement of these teachers. While the faces will be different in August, I have no doubt Crestline will remain the same happy place devoted to the academic success of every child who walks through its doors.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield.