CES selects student council

Photo courtesy of Greer Black. Crestline Student Council President Kate Cotton with Alice Estes as Champ, the Crestline mascot, helping with the Grand Circle Luncheon.

Each year, Crestline Elementary selects a group of students to serve as the school’s student council.

This group is comprised of one representative from each homeroom for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grades.

Interested children submit an application outlining why they want to serve Crestline’s Student Council, and the applications are viewed and judged by a panel of six adults. Typically half of the applicants are chosen to interview.

All interviewees are scored using the same rubric, and one representative is chosen for each homeroom.

Representatives from the sixth grade can then choose to run for president. They present a speech to the entire student body, and the students then vote for president.

The student council meets monthly in order to plan how they can serve the school best. Each week this group collects the recycling, and a representative appears on the Broadcast Program with special announcements and a “Cougar Moment” message

Bonnie Lorino, the student council sponsor, said, “These students are the hardest working elves at Crestline School and they put joy in my heart.”

‒ Submitted by Crestline Elementary School.