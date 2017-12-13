CES students have walking field trip

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsay Cutshall. CES students on a walking tour of Mountain Brook, as part of a field trip.

Crestline fourth graders participated in a multi-faceted walking field trip. Before embarking on the field trip, the students brainstormed and discussed all of the ways that the fire and police departments help the Mountain Brook community. The students then collected snacks, drinks, magazines and other goodies in order to show support for first responders. As a way of expressing appreciation for keeping the community safe, the students delivered these items, along with hand-written thank you notes and cards to the fire station and police department.

At Emmet O’Neal Library the students toured the circulation department, children’s department and the maker space. The librarians told them about the newest releases and resources that the library has to offer fourth graders.

Finally, the students walked to City Hall to meet with Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch and City Manager Sam Gaston. Welch gave the students a lesson on community government and provided some insight into the history of our community. Gaston explained his role as City Manager and gave the students a tour of City Hall.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield