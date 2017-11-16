CES students learn about engineering through books

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Mrs. Black’s first-grade class design a model of a beanstalk based on the structure and function of a beanstalk.

Under the guidance of K-3 science facilitator Amanda McClung and with the help of familiar texts such as “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “The Three Little Pigs,” first-graders at Crestline Elementary became budding engineers.

McClung co-taught with first-grade teachers, allowing teachers and students to learn about Project Lead the Way (PLTW) and how to integrate the engineering design process into other science units.

This was an introductory unit on the engineering design process. As the students built beanstalks and a home for the third pig, they learned how engineers influence the world around us. They learned how to ask questions like engineers, brainstorm, plan, create and improve models based on different scenarios.

As part of the introduction to the design process, the children were challenged to build the tallest beanstalk possible using pipe cleaners. Students compared the height of their models and then added weight to test the strength and integrity of those models.

McClung integrated Carol Dweck’s Growth Mindset ideas into this unit in order to help children realize how they can learn from mistakes and failures instead of giving up when trying to accomplish goals.

– Submitted by Caroline Springfield.