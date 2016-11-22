CES students visit Alabama State House

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Faulkner. Crestline Elementary School fourth-graders outside of the State House in Montgomery.

Crestline Elementary School fourth-graders had the chance to visit the Alabama State House in Montgomery during the month of October. The fourth-graders were led by CES teacher Sally Baker, and during their trip the students met Rep. David Faulkner. Faulkner is the state representative for Mountain Brook and surrounding areas and said he enjoyed the students’ visit.

“They were a great group and answered all my questions, and no surprise, passed my bill to extend summer,” Faulkner said. When fourth-graders come visit Montgomery, Faulkner allows them to vote on a house bill regarding the length of summer, and the students are able to sit on the house floor while casting their votes.

– Submitted by David Faulkner.