We are so excited about our new teachers at Crestline Elementary! They have 83 years combined experience. They have been working with their mentors, studying curriculum, attending professional development and getting their rooms ready all summer. We were sad when so many teachers retired, but it is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring new teachers into the Crestline family.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith