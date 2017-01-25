Cougars give back through bake sales, lemonade stands

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Catherine Meadows, Tempie Stokes and Lizzie Meadows helped Crestline Elementary School give back.

Crestline Elementary School’s PTO Treasurer Meg Krawczyk continues to find ziplock bags stuffed with dollars and coins in her box at the school.

These bags are from fourth-grade neighbors and students, Lizzie and Catherine Meadows and Tempie Stokes.

The girls have bake sales and lemonade stands and donate the proceeds to their school.

When asked why the girls give to Crestline, Lizzie Meadows said, “We heard that someone destroyed the equipment shed at the field, so we want to help rebuild it.”

The girls’ unexpected kindness is exemplary.

– Submitted by Mary Evans