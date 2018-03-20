Cougars revive school talent show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Fifth graders Grace Stewart, Mae Mae Beatty and Polly Johnson perform at the 2018 Cougars Talent Show. Fifth graders Grace Stewart, Mae Mae Beatty and Polly Johnson perform at the 2018 Cougars Talent Show.

Crestline counselor and Student Council sponsor Bonnie Lorino and PAGE teacher Heather Phillips listened to many student voices over the course of several years begging to revive the talent show. In mid-March, the Student Council and PAGE program sponsored the 2018 Cougars Talent Show.

The show was open to all fifth and sixth graders. There were 36 participants in 14 acts and they performed three shows. The acts showcased many talents. There were students who wowed the audience with their piano playing and vocal abilities. Several beginning band members dazzled the audience with their ability to play their instrument. Other students caused uproarious laughter with humorous skits.

There was even a number where a student solved the Rubik’s Cube to music. The talent show offered a vehicle for children who spend enormous amounts of time practicing a skill or talent to perform in front of their peers. Because there was no judging, the event provided an opportunity for these children to showcase their hard work and dedication without the pressure of competition.

The level of talent and confidence that these participants displayed was exhilarating to watch. It was a display of sheer talent and was really fun.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield.