Crestline’s Amy Anderson awarded Elementary Teacher of the year

Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Dr. Lisa Beckham, Amy Anderson and CES Principal Laurie King at the Mountain Brook Teacher of the Year award ceremony.

Crestline Elementary fourth-grade teacher Amy Anderson has been awarded Mountain Brook City Schools’ Elementary Teacher of the Year. Anderson was chosen at the school level by having the most teacher nominations from her peers. She then submitted an application to a committee at the Mountain Brook Schools district office, which chose Anderson as the finalist.

Anderson will go on to compete for the Alabama State Teacher of the Year against teachers from across the state. The application topics include teaching practice and public education issues. Congratulations and good luck to a very deserving teacher.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.