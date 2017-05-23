Crestline 4th-graders perform play reliving Alabama history

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Lucy Beasley, Payne Baxley and Slade Anderson teach the audience about Alabama’s early explorers, Alvarez de Pineda and Hernando De Soto.

Crestline fourth-grade students recently entertained and educated audiences about Alabama’s rich history.

Each student dressed and spoke about a person, place or event to bring Alabama’s history to life. Students sang, danced, performed sign language and played instruments to enhance the spoken portions of the program.

Songs such as “Follow the Drinking Gourd” and “Tuxedo Junction” demonstrated various styles of music from different points in Alabama’s history.

“The Boll Weevil” told the story of how peanuts became a prime crop in Alabama, and several students acted out the humorous lyrics as the song was performed.

CES fourth-graders provided the audience with an enjoyable way to learn more about Alabama.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.