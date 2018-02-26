Crestline class guinea pig surprises students with pups

× Expand Photo Credit Lindsay Westlake. First Grade Class with their pig pups.

As a reward for outstanding behavior and good character, Ms. Westlake’s first-grade class at Crestline Elementary received a boy guinea pig for Christmas. Ms. Westlake hoped the class pet would tangibly teach the children how to responsibly and gently care for an animal. Each weekend, he goes home with a family.

The students noticed he was doubling in size, but assumed he was just growing. One weekend in February, the pet went home with student, Alex White, whose mother is a vet. Upon seeing what the students thought was a fat boy guinea pig, Alex’s mom, Mrs. White, suspected the pet was actually a female expecting babies. The class pet gave birth late Friday evening at the White’s home. When Alex woke up the next morning, he discovered four baby pig pups.

The following week, the Whites surprised the class by bringing in the cage full of pig puppies. Ms. Westlake reported she had never seen more shocked, confused, and excited first graders. This led to an entirely new educational opportunity. The students began researching care, needs and snacks for the babies. The students elected to name the pig pups after some of their favorite places in Crestline Village. The names are Sugar, Mr. T, La Paz and Miss Dot.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield.