Crestline Elementary robotics team gains recognition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Anderson. Bottom Row (L to R) - Jack Chapman, Henry Carr Chapman, Farley Nunnelley, Beau Dionne, Hayden Graham. Top Row (L to R) - Doug Shook, Eric Kao

Since fall, the Crestline robotics team has met twice per week with Crestline teacher Amy Anderson and Mountain Brook Junior High teacher James Salvant to create a robot using VEX IQ. Vex IQ is a snap-together robotics system designed to incorporate science, technology, engineering, and math. Once the team creates a robot, they submit their robot in various competitions across the community.

Awards are given for skills and teamwork. In the skills part of the event, each team must demonstrate their robot’s ability to maneuver the course and score points using their own design, construction and programming. In the teamwork component, they are paired with a team from another school. Together they must negotiate a small space to score the most points in 60 seconds.

Through the process, team members learn valuable life lessons in teamwork, problem solving and leadership. Communication skills are also enhanced.

The Crestline team has received many accolades. They are 390th out of more than 2,500 teams across the country in the World Skills Standings. At the Bots in the Brook #1 Competition, they received a build award and second place for robot skills. In the Bots in the Brook #2 Competition, they placed first for both team work and skills. Anderson and Salvant are dedicated to the education of these students.

- Submitted by Amy Anderson.