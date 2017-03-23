Crestline recognized as a Digital Citizenship Certified School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Crestline students celebrate their recent recognition.

Common Sense, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology, has recognized Crestline Elementary as a Common Sense Certified School: Digital Citizenship. This initiative was spearheaded at Crestline by librarian Ruth Moore.

Crestline has demonstrated its commitment to taking a schoolwide approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect and learn, while limiting the risks that exist in the online realm. Issues that emerge from this 24/7 “connected culture,” such as cyberbullying, privacy lapses and uncertainty about which information to trust online, are surfacing both in schools and at home. CES is engaging the entire school in this important discussion. As a result, Crestline students are better equipped to navigate the digital world and use devices for learning.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.