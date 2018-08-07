Crestline sixth graders gear up for new year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith Crestline’s sixth grade class.

The new sixth grade students at Crestline have geared up for a jam-packed school year. The day before school started in August, all the students met their teachers, got matching T-shirts and enjoyed a treat on the sixth grade hall.

The fall is going to be especially busy with the Boosterthon, Pumpkin Run, Fall Festival and the Homecoming Tailgate before the parade. Another special treat is the Alabama/Auburn Breakfast before the Iron Bowl and a Holiday Breakfast before Christmas.

In February, students will have a Winter Dance held in the auditorium at Crestline, and right before Spring Break they will have a talent show and kickball tournament. Between April 14 and May 21, they will participate in the sixth grade play, service field trip to Treetop, Field Day, La Paz Lunch and field trip to Huntsville Space and Rocket Center.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith