Crestline sixth graders honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Jack Johnson, left, and Jackson Young, right, both received awards at Crestline School’s Sixth Grade Recognition Program.

Character and citizenship are highly esteemed at Crestline School. Each year, two exemplary sixth graders are awarded for these qualities at the Sixth Grade Recognition Program.

The Elizabeth Howard Award is named after a former assistant principal at Crestline who was known for placing an emphasis on citizenship. Fifth and sixth grade teachers nominate and vote on students according to the following criteria: a positive attitude, school spirit, a willingness to help others, cooperation, dependability, persistence, and consideration of others. This year’s 43rd winner of the Elizabeth Howard Award was Jackson Young. Jackson was also awarded the “Sunny Award” for his kind and cheerful disposition by the school counselor, Bonnie Lorino.

Crestline added another very prestigious award in 2014 in honor of David H. Key. He is a man of exemplary character who retired after 40 years of service to Crestline School. The teachers look for a student who is trustworthy, a person of integrity, loyal, fair and honest. The winner of the David H. Key Character Award was Jack Johnson.

- Submitted by Mary Evans.