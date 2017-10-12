Crestline student present film at Sidewalk Film Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Crestline students Frederic Smith, John Killebrew Roberts and Kenneth Robinson showed their film, Blaze Ninja and Dark Shot, at Sidewalk Film Festival in August.

Under the guidance of Crestline’s PAGE teacher, Ms. Phillips, sixth grade students Frederic Smith, John Killebrew Roberts and Kenneth Robinson created a short film for their Filmaking Elective. After the debut of their film, Blaze Ninja and Dark Shot, at the Crestline Oscars last May the boys, on a whim, submitted their work to the Sidewalk Film Festival. To their surprise, they received notice over the summer that their film had been selected and would be shown at the 19th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Rushton Theater in the Kids Shorts by Kids category.

The film was a silly, almost parody of a superhero movie. It was something all boys could relate to. The trio paid homage to many popular movies such as Titanic, Star Wars and The Breakfast Club. They wrote the script, directed and produced the movie. Production included the acting, sound mixing and editing.

Their film was well received by the crowd and the boys enjoyed lots of applause and laughter from those in attendance. Afterwards, they were able to participate in a director Q&A with the audience. They handled all questions with confidence and are planning on producing more films this year.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield