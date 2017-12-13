Crestline students participate in Run Club

× Expand Photo by Luanne Wall. Crestline fourth graders, Hayes Windle and Crawford Eubanks receiving their 50-mile magnet.

Teachers are always looking for ways to help their students become lifelong learners. Physical education teachers are no different. These teachers are trying to introduce students to new skills related to physical activity while fostering habits that turn these children into adults who are lifelong movers.

During the 2016-17 school year, Crestline P.E. teachers, along with the P.E. teachers from the other elementary schools, implemented a Run Club.

For many years, students at Crestline have run laps one day a week. Now, on this “run day” the coaches are keeping track of each child’s total miles. The students are working towards a goal of earning a 25, 50, or 75-mile magnet.

Each school has a certain color magnet so it is easy to see where the student attends school. Students can add to their accumulated total by turning in the bib number from any road race they run. The Run Club is providing a way for students to be engaged in the “run day,” stay motivated to work towards their goal while improving overall health and cardiovascular fitness.

As of mid-October, 648 of 738 Crestline students have earned their 25-mile magnet and 13 of these students have received their 50-mile status. At the end of September, the top runner in the school was Karis Friedman with 63miles.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield