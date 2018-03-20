Crestline students tour the Classroom of the Future

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lauren Kiser. Third graders at Crestline Elementary tour the Classroom of the Future at Board of Education.

In anticipation of a third grade field trip to the Southern Museum of Flight, Lauren Kiser took her Crestline math and science students to the Classroom of the Future at the Board of Education’s Chief Ranger Room.

The visit was a great lesson in technology for the students. They learned about the software that is used in the room and explored vocabulary related to that technology. These terms included sensory, immersive and web content. The classroom has a sensory board where the children could touch a panel to receive information through different sensory modes. These introductory sensory lessons included fun activities such as catching balls, dispersing water and popping bubbles, however, the class also used this panel for a scavenger hunt using vocabulary and facts related to flight.

Through the immersive component of the room, the students were able to do research regarding flight while the room looked and felt like they were flying. The class liked the web content most. With this component, they were able to visit inside the Emirates Airbus.

When the class returned from their visit, Kiser challenged the children to create their own “Classroom of the Future.” Hopefully this experience opened the students’ eyes to an understanding that technology is so much more than Chromebooks and iPads.

Submitted by Caroline Springfield.