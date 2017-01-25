Kenneth Robinson wins CES spelling bee

× Expand Photos courtesy of Christina Smith. Spelling bee winners at the Board of Education. Photo courtesy of Mary Evans.

The Crestline Elementary School spelling bee took place Dec. 7. Two representatives from each homeroom in fourth through sixth grades competed in the schoolwide spelling bee. These representatives were the winners of their individual classroom competitions.

The winners of Crestline’s annual contest were fifth-grader Kenneth Robinson and runner-up sixth-grader Margaret Krawczyk.

Kenneth will move on to the Mountain Brook Schools district bee.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.