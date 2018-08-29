La Paz children’s menu features local student art

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Students from Crestline Elementary worked with La Paz last school year to help create new artwork for the children’s menu.

Crestline Elementary School and La Paz restaurant partnered last school year in a contest to choose new designs for the children’s menus.

During Spanish class, Señora Blanton and Señora Phillips discussed Mexico and its culture. Students learned how to order food in Spanish through skits, games and written activities.

Every student in the school submitted a drawing that represents Mexico’s culture or La Paz. The managers of the restaurant selected two winning drawings per grade level. To celebrate all the participants, La Paz donated chips and queso for our students.

We are so grateful to La Paz for their support. Go eat at La Paz and check out the students’ artwork!

