New beginnings

As July comes to a close and August begins children, parents and teachers all begin anticipating the beginning of a new school year. There is so much to look forward to. A new year means new friends and new teachers, not to mention the possibility of new clothes and school supplies.

There is much excitement and energy associated with going back to school. As the 2017-18 school year begins, Crestline is excited to welcome a group of eight new teachers to their family. This energetic bunch comes to Crestline with 59 years of combined teaching experience.

While the children were away from the school during the summer, much preparation was completed. The new staff members participated in new teacher training and worked with their mentors throughout much of the summer. In addition, they prepared their classrooms and worked on lesson plans, so that they were ready to meet and greet each new smiling face on the first day of school. One of these new teachers said that joining the Crestline staff was a “dream come true.”

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield