State Rep. David Faulkner visits Crestline Elementary School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Meg Krawczyk, Morgan Cook, Rep. David Faulkner, Laurie King and Lee Alice Estes pose after discussing education at Crestline Elementary School.

State Rep. David Faulkner, R-Mountain Brook, recently visited Crestline Elementary School to bring a donation and speak to the PTO Board.

Faulkner represents Mountain Brook, Homewood and Hoover in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Faulkner’s dedication to education in his district is evident. He was appointed to the Alabama Children’s Cabinet in 2016 to look at all of the issues facing the children of Alabama and make recommendations to the executive and legislative branches.

His favorite part of his job is when fourth-graders from his district visit the Capitol in Montgomery.

Faulkner takes the children to the House Chambers and allows them to vote to extend summer. He said this bill always passes.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.