Technology, robotics, coding and more

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Weston Barringer and Georgia Jayne Stuckey at Tech Camp in June at Crestline Elementary.

The school year may have ended on May 23, however teaching never stops. Throughout the summer, the doors of Crestline Elementary were opened for learning.

Teams of Crestline teachers offered camps. Third grade teachers Tara Davis and Laura Rives offered a week long TechCamp for rising third, fourth and fifth graders. This camp provided students an opportunity to learn more about Google Classroom and work within the framework to create, format and share documents and presentations. Most importantly, the curriculum focused on Digital Citizenship, meaning teaching children how to safely research information and pictures.

Fourth grade science teacher Amy Anderson provided two opportunities for Coding and Robotics Camp open to rising first through sixth graders. The children were introduced to and worked with Ozobot, Dash and Dot, 3D Printing, and Osmo. Ozobot and Dash and Dot are interactive robots that allow children to practice coding skills. Osmo is a tool that transforms your iPad into a hands-on learning tool. The basic features focus on math, spelling and drawing. The 3D printer is used to create three-dimensional objects in which layers of material are formed under computer control. All aspects of this camp fostered creativity and problem solving through hands on play.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield