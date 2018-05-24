Why do you love your father?

× 1 of 11 Expand Elise Lamkin: “It [Father’s Day] reminds me of going to the daddy-daughter dance.” × 2 of 11 Expand James Stuckey: “My dad deserves to be able to be in the NBA. I did this because of what he means to me.” × 3 of 11 Expand Mary Addison Paul: “[My] wish [would] be for him to be in the Masters because he's great at golf.” × 4 of 11 Expand Caroline Dennis: “The best thing about my dad is he is thoughtful and is always nice to everyone in my family.” × 5 of 11 Expand Wyatt Selph: “Dad is scoring a goal because he really likes soccer. If I could make him a famous soccer player forever, that would be my greatest wish.” × 6 of 11 Expand Anna Cranford: “My dad is very special to me, and he is good at football. I think he is the best at it.” × 7 of 11 Expand Jack Nesmith: “I did this because my dad is so awesome, so I did a pow picture.” × 8 of 11 Expand Jack Nesmith: “I did this because my dad is so awesome, so I did a pow picture.” × 9 of 11 Expand Charlotte Redden: “I did this because my dad loves his work.” × 10 of 11 Expand Olivia Downard: “I [drew] me and my dad [canoeing], and I drew a tie for him [since] he is always intense.” × 11 of 11 Expand Zayna Glover: “I drew a lot of sweets around my dad because he loves sweets. He sometimes even gets up in the middle of the night to get them!” Prev Next

With Father’s Day right around the corner, Village Living asked area elementary schools to submit art portraying why students love their dads.

This artwork is by students from Crestline Elementary School.