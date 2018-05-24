Why do you love your father?

1 of 11
Elise Lamkin: “It [Father’s Day] reminds me of going to the daddy-daughter dance.”
James Stuckey: “My dad deserves to be able to be in the NBA. I did this because of what he means to me.”
Mary Addison Paul: “[My] wish [would] be for him to be in the Masters because he's great at golf.”
Caroline Dennis: “The best thing about my dad is he is thoughtful and is always nice to everyone in my family.”
Wyatt Selph: “Dad is scoring a goal because he really likes soccer. If I could make him a famous soccer player forever, that would be my greatest wish.”
Anna Cranford: “My dad is very special to me, and he is good at football. I think he is the best at it.”
Jack Nesmith: “I did this because my dad is so awesome, so I did a pow picture.”
Charlotte Redden: “I did this because my dad loves his work.”
Olivia Downard: “I [drew] me and my dad [canoeing], and I drew a tie for him [since] he is always intense.”
Zayna Glover: “I drew a lot of sweets around my dad because he loves sweets. He sometimes even gets up in the middle of the night to get them!”
With Father’s Day right around the corner, Village Living asked area elementary schools to submit art portraying why students love their dads.
This artwork is by students from Crestline Elementary School.