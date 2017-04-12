Crestline's Amy Anderson makes top 16 for Alabama Teacher of the Year

During her time at Crestline Elementary school, Amy Anderson has had a great impact as a fourth-grade science teacher, which was shown through her initial nomination for Crestline's Teacher of the Year. She later moved on the be the district-wide Elementary Teacher of the Year, and now is a finalist for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.

According to the Crestline Elementary School website, after graduating from Troy University in 2000 with a degree in elementary education and in 2006 with a master's in instructional technology, Anderson entered the teaching workforce in Mobile County and then Auburn City. She has been with Crestline for three years, and during this past summer earned additional certification in S.T.E.A.M. Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).

“Well-prepared, dedicated, caring, enthusiastic, and innovative elementary and secondary teachers are essential to achieving excellence in Alabama’s schools," said state superintendent of education Michael Sentance in a release. "The 16 Alabama Teacher of the Year finalists are shining examples of professionalism and dedication to Alabama’s most valued asset – its children.”

Anderson was chosen from a pool of over 140 applications across the state, and soon the 16 nominees will be narrowed down to four. The 2017-2018 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 10 at a ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education in Montgomery.