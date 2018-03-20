Dale Wisely hosting 'Myths and Truths about Teenagers' talk

× Expand By Keith McCoy City BOE building 2

On March 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., Mountain Brook Schools Director of Student Services Dale Wisely will be hosting a talk regarding teenage brain development.

At "Myths and Truths about Teenagers," Wisely plans to discuss how misunderstandings about research have caused difficulties for teenagers and families as well as how to put into a better context the risks that teenagers face. Wisely and attendees will also talk about ideas on maintaining positive relationships with teenagers. The event is sponsored by All In Mountain Brook.

The event will be held in the Charles Mason Board of Education Building in Crestline and all are welcome. To register for the event, click here.