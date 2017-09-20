Director of Student Services Dale Wisely hosting series on ADHD

× Expand Photo by Madison Miller. Dr. Wisely Together with All in Mountain Brook, Dale Wisely will be hosting a three part series on ADHD for those who are looking for a deeper understanding of the disorder.

Dale Wisely, Ph.D. is offering his three part series on ADHD on Wednesday mornings, Oct. 4, 11, and 18 at 9-10:30 a.m. at the Charles Mason Board of Education Building at 32 Vine Street.

This program is co-sponsored by All in Mountain Brook and the school system’s Department of Student Services.

"There is nothing more important to a child with ADHD than to have adults in their lives who understand the disorder," said Wisely. "It is as important as any other form of treatment. When adults understand the disorder, the quality of the ADHD child's life can improve dramatically. Helping us understanding this complex disorder is the goal of this series."

Here is the schedule:

Oct. 4, 9-10 a.m.: Understanding the Disorders

Oct. 11, 9-10 a.m.: Treatments and Interventions

Oct. 18, 9-10 a.m.: Managing ADHD at Home

This program is intended for parents who want a deeper understanding of the disorder. However, the series has been attended by educators, pediatricians, nurses, and social workers. All are welcome. The program is free — but please register below!

Dale Wisely Ph.D. is Director of Student Services and Community Education at Mountain Brook Schools and has been a child and adolescent clinical psychologist for 35 years. At the school system, he directs counseling and guidance, nursing and student health, at-risk programs and parent and community education, among other duties. Dr. Wisely earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in clinical psychology from the University of Memphis. He served his clinical internship in psychology at West Virginia University School of Medicine, Department of Behavioral Medicine in Charleston, West Virginia. He also holds a Master’s in Theological Studies from Spring Hill College. He was a Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama and, for 14 years, the senior psychologist at Children’s Hospital’s Vaughan Clinic. He participated in the training of many child psychologists in Alabama. He practiced clinical psychology including assessment, psychotherapy, and pediatric psychology in Birmingham from 1983 to 2006 before joining Mountain Brook Schools. Dr. Wisely has taught and held adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and Spring Hill College.