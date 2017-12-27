Enrollment opening for MBCS

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Crestline Elementary School on-site enrollment is Feb. 28.

While the new school year may still be months away, Mountain Brook City Schools is opening up new student enrollment beginning late January.

Similar to previous years, much of the process can be completed online. To enroll in kindergarten, students must be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

For new students, parents must create an online account and enter demographic information via a student online enrollment form. The online process opens Jan. 22. Proof of residency must then be turned in to the Board of Education at 32 Vine St.

Acceptable documents include a signed property/warranty deed, a signed closing disclosure or settlement statement or a current and complete leasing agreement. However, according to the district website, if a sibling is already enrolled in a Mountain Brook school and the family residence hasn’t changed, only a letter of residencyis required.

Documentation must then be taken to the appropriate school. The school will require a letter of residency, the child’s Social Security card (voluntary), the birth certificate or other form to prove age and the most current certificate of immunization, including for those younger than 5.

The dates for on-site enrollment areas follows:

Brookwood Forest Elementary: Jan. 31

Cherokee Bend Elementary: Feb. 7

Crestline Elementary: Feb. 28

Mountain Brook Elementary: Feb. 14

Parents can then pay for elementary student supplies at the school or online. Payments for MBJH and MBHS will be done at on-site registration in August.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.k12.al.us and look under “Administrative Services.”