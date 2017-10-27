Little Leader Day educates children about local community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Smith; Leadership Mountain Brook.

Little Leader Day took place on Oct. 1, 2017. Third through sixth graders participated alongside the Boy Scouts in learning about our special community. Put together by the Leadership Mountain Brook Class of 2018, the day included speakers such as Mayor Stewart Welch, Police Chief Ted Cook, Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Cole, Sam Gaston, Lindsy Gardner, Terry Webb and Ronnie Vaughn. Kids were split into teams as they went around Crestline visiting the different departments. When the event was nearing an end, the kids were rounded up to put hand prints on the fence of the Tot Lot. At the end of the day, the kids received a shirt, a certificate and a “Buttons Explores the Brook” book. The kids really enjoyed the day, which lasted for two hours from 1-3 p.m. The Leadership Class at Mountain Brook High School was happy to make the event a success and can’t wait for the next one.

– Submitted by Claire Smith, Leadership Mountain Brook