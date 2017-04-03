Little Leader Day returning April 23

To introduce younger Spartans to the ins and outs of the city government of Mountain Brook, Leadership Mountain Brook is hosting its third annual Little Leader Day on April 23 at City Hall.

"It's to give them that idea of what Mountain Brook is," said Mary Frances Bloodworth with Leadership Mountain Brook. The day is open to fourth through sixth graders in Mountain Brook schools, and from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. they will meet with different department heads to learn their role in the city, similar to what Leadership Mountain Brook did at the beginning of the school year, said Noelle Thrasher. Participating students will tour city hall, police and fire departments, as well.

Sarah Hydinger, a student with Leadership Mountain Brook, said they have coordinated with participating officials to make sure it is an entertaining afternoon for the students. "It's not going to be boring. It's going to be fun and engaging," she said. Although this year's Little Leader Day will not include a service activity, Leadership Mountain Brook participant Caroline Goings said the event will highlight the inner workings of the city.

While only about seven students participated the first year, last year's Little Leader Day saw around 30 partake in the event, and Leadership Mountain Brook students decided to cap this year's registration numbers to 60 students.

Tickets are $45 and include snacks, a T-shirt, and the book, "Buttons Explores the Brook," which was written by the 2016 Leadership Mountain Brook class. Check-in will begin at 1:45 p.m., and there will be an optional book signing from all participating department heads from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final day to register is April 14. To do so, click here.