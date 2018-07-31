MBE at Alpine: A tradition continues

× Expand Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown MBE fifth-graders attended Camp Alpine this year for their annual five-day outdoor education trip.

This April, the fifth-graders from MBE returned to Camp Alpine for a week of outdoor education. At the helm were fifth-grade teachers Bill and Suzanne Andrews, Tammy Tolleson and Loretta Rowan. The experiences attained during this five-day trip immersed in learning through hands-on, “hiking boots” on the ground techniques is the highlight of the academic year. MBE has taken this fifth-grade outdoor classroom learning adventure trip for decades. In fact, several of the parent-chaperones attended this trip to Lookout Mountain when they were fifth graders in the 1980s.

The week included spelunking at Cloudland Canyon, hiking to DeSoto Falls and other local destinations, a ropes course at Camp Alpine, on-site learning about local history by exploring an early Alabama cemetery and stories about the Underground Railroad. Rain or shine (all ponchos were well-tested by the end of the week), students applied mathematics and science to real-life situations, including orienteering through use of a map and compass, identifying wildflowers in the forest and estimating their own pace using homemade “pace beads.” Evening activities included a talent show, movie night, and a celebration dance.

Submitted by Sarah Warburton