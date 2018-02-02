MBE recognized as a 2018 State School of Character

× Expand By Keith McCoy City School Mountain Brook Elementary 1

Each year, the organization Character.org announces schools that are to be recognized as "Schools of Character," and this year, Mountain Brook Elementary was named a 2018 Alabama School of Character.

They are one of two schools in Alabama to earn the title, with the other being Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover, and one of 63 schools nationwide.

According to Character.org, the "Schools of Character program offers a path to school improvement by providing a proven framework, professional feedback and models of excellence." Schools take the time to apply to the program each year and are selected based on reaching a standard of excellence within their states.

Principal Ashley McCombs said after guests attended the school's fall Leadership Event, they encouraged the school to apply for the State School of Character award. This year marks the first year MBE has earned the designation.

"We are most excited about the possibilities this opens up for us to connect with and learn from other schools who focus on development of character through a comprehensive approach," McCombs said. This would include the Leader in Me principles, digital citizenship through Common Sense Media and an emphasis on anti-bullying. "At MBE, we want to recognize students for personal accomplishments and academics. We believe these coexist to make one another possible."

McCombs said they will know if they are eligible to apply for the National School of Character program within the upcoming weeks, and if they are, they plan on applying. The National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2018.