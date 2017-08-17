City welcomes new Leadership Mountain Brook class

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The city welcomed the 2017 class of Leadership Mountain Brook during a kickoff event on Aug. 17. × 2 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 3 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 4 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 5 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 6 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 7 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 8 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Prev Next

Days after the first day of school, city officials welcomed the newest members of the Leadership Mountain Brook class during a kickoff event at City Hall.

In order to be a part of the class, which takes part both in and outside of school, students had to have been nominated by their teachers. Over the next year, they will work closely within their class, with the Chamber of Commerce and with the city on various projects and to learn more about the daily operations of Mountain Brook.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said Mountain Brook is a very special community, and it didn't earn its many recognitions by accident — it was through the help of community members, former Leadership members, their families and city officials.

"I've watched it [Leadership Mountain Brook] grow," he said. "It just started out as this plan, and it's grown into this huge thing for y'all."

As they were introducing themselves, students said they were excited to learn more about the city, forge new friends, work together as a class, participate in a class outside of school and help improve.

Leadership members were also able to meet and speak with city officials during the event, including Mayor Stewart Welch, Mountain Brook Fire Department Safety and Training Officer David Kennedy, Police Chief Ted Cook, Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability Dana Hazen, City Manager Sam Gaston, Director of Public Works Ronnie Vaughn, Director of Parks and Recreation Shanda Williams and Chamber of Commerce President Lori Smith and Executive Director Suzan Doidge.

"Our future is bright to know you guys are the ones who are going to be heading the way and leading the way," Smith said. "I think we're going to have a great time."

"We're really looking forward to a great year," Doidge said.