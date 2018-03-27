Collaborative production of 'Hairspray' to be on MBHS stage in late April

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Gary Weatherly. Students from MBHS and G.W. Carver participate in practices for "Hairspray." × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Gary Weatherly. Students from MBHS and G.W. Carver participate in diversity training for "Hairspray." Prev Next

It’s not often that schools get the chance to collaborate with each other for theater productions, so when Mountain Brook High School’s opportunity arrived, head of the fine arts department Gary Weatherly jumped at it.

Together with George Washington Carver High School, MBHS theater is producing the musical “Hairspray,” which is set to go on stage at the end of April.

Weatherly said MBHS had previously done a combined production about 10 years ago with Fairfield High School, and once again, everything fell into place.

“I really wanted us to try to do another production like that,” Weatherly said, explaining that some of the students from the first collaboration still keep in touch with each other. “It was such a great experience for both the kids at Fairfield as well as our school.”

Weatherly said G.W. Carver had originally planned to complete the production with another school through a grant they received, but when the partnership fell through, they reached out to Mountain Brook.

“I was very happy when this opportunity came about,” Weatherly said.

Between the two schools, there are about 50 students participating in the play and its production. The schools have shared their resources, with MBHS taking care of most of the set design and G.W. Carver leading the choreography. Both schools have actors in lead roles, the band and the choir, and both have handled direction of the play, with Gabby Jones-Mason from G.W. Carver and Jesse Tilton from MBHS serving as directors.

The students started with diversity training to better get to know one another and each other’s schools, and from there, they began holding practices at both schools.

“It’s eye opening in some ways. It’s really interesting to see how another part of society lives when you’re … able to be exposed to it,” Weatherly said. “One of the best things that I think is going to happen with this production … is it allows kids to open their eyes to opportunity and I think that’s on both sides of the school system.”

The theme of diversity is echoed in the musical, which is about the integration of races, Weatherly said. Set in Baltimore in the 1960s, "Hairspray" tells the story of racial segregation through musical diversity, according to Birmingham City Schools.

And at the end of the process, Weatherly is hoping students will develop strong friendships and a sense of camaraderie with their counterparts.

“Of course we have some differences between us, but deep down, we’re all the same. We all have hopes and desires and goals; that’s all part of being human,” Weatherly said. “I’m hoping the community sees an openness as well, that there can be a working relationship between the races and there doesn’t have to be a division.”

"Hairspray" will be performed at G.W. Carver on April 12 at 6 p.m., April 13 at 10 a.m. as a school performance and April 14 at 3 p.m. The set will then be transported to MBHS, where it will be on stage on April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 3 p.m.