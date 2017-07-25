Dorians bring home awards from association dance camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Fitch. The MBHS Dorians at a Universal Dance Association camp in June.

The Mountain Brook High School Dorians attended a Universal Dance Association camp in Atlanta in June.

The team took second place in a competitive home routine evaluation. In addition, they were awarded a superior trophy for outstanding individual performances all week long and qualified for the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida.

For the first time ever, they were awarded the 110 percent Full Out Award from the UDA staff. They also earned the Spirit Stick each day, as well as the coveted Super Spirit Stick on the last day, awards that recognize specific teams for positive competitive spirit.

Eight seniors auditioned for and were awarded UDA All-American. In addition, eight of the team members participated in the Team Routine Evaluation. They were recognized for their excellence in choreography and performance with a Team Full Out Award.

The Dorians are coached by Lindsey Hull and sponsored by Heather Fitch.

Team members: Lil Balogh, Adele Bloodworth (co-captain), Ella Grace Bowers, Anna Catherine Brown, Helen Carson, Caroline Chamoun, Lucie Christian, Reagan Clark, Sibley Cotton, Ella Dorman, Emily Grant, Mary Inzer Hagan, Emilyn Hamn, Elizabeth Hanaway, Kate Hinson, Bella Hoffman, Bebe Holloway, Lindsay Kahn (co-captain), Olivia Keating (captain), Elizabeth Kinsaul (co-captain), Caroline Knight, Mary Grace Lorino, Stewart Anne Murdock, Greer Kelly, Louisa Patrick, Ferris Schwefler, Lowery Thompson and Claire Tucker.

– Submitted by Heather Fitch.