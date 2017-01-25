JLB scholarships available for Mountain Brook women

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Junior League of Birmingham. Recipients of Junior League of Birmingham scholarships at the 2016 awards.

The Junior League of Birmingham will grant several one-year college and graduate school scholarships to qualified female applicants, and residents of Mountain Brook are encouraged to apply. The scholarships will be awarded in the minimum amount of $1,000 each.

The Academic Scholarship program was originally established in the 1950s to open the doors of opportunity for teachers in the area of speech and language development, and hopefully provide future leaders for the Junior League School of Speech Correction. Through the years, this program has expanded, providing scholarships to women in all areas of study, both in undergraduate and graduate studies.

For 95 years, the Junior League of Birmingham’s mission has been to develop the potential of women in our community. The Junior League strives to improve the lives of women and children in our community, specifically in the areas of education and financial stability.

Scholarships will be announced at the Junior League of Birmingham’s Community Circle breakfast on March 22, 2017, and will be awarded to qualified women who demonstrate a true willingness to better themselves and their community.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must enroll as a full- or part-time student in any private or public accredited two-year or four-year undergraduate or graduate college or vocational-technical school for the 2017-18 school year.

Scholarships are restricted to eligible women who fall into one of the following categories:

► Graduating high school seniors

► Currently enrolled college and graduate students

► Graduating college seniors

► Non-traditional students

The completed application form and supporting documents must be submitted online at jlbonline.com no later than Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Since 2012-13, the Junior League of Birmingham has given out 42 scholarships, totaling $96,000 for young women attending 20 different colleges.

For more information about the Junior League of Birmingham’s academic scholarships, visit jlbonline.com/scholarships or call 879-9861.

– Submitted by the Junior League of Birmingham.