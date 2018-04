× Expand Photo submitted by Tommy Tynes. Jordan Marie Tynes.

Jordan Marie Tynes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Hubbard Tynes of Mountain Brook, was presented in the Royal Court of the Krewe of the Phantom Host in its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Montgomery.

Miss Tynes attended The Montgomery Academy, graduated from Mountain Brook High School and is a junior at Auburn University, where she received early acceptance into the Harrison School of Pharmacy for the fall of 2018.

-Submitted by Tommy Tynes