Leadership Mountain Brook goes to Montgomery

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Sarah Hydinger shakes the hand of Hoover resident and board of education vice-president Earl Cooper. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Leadership Mountain Brook members stand on the steps of the capitol building with Gov. Robert Bentley and Rep. David Faulkner. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Matthew Bullock takes a photo of the intricate artwork within the rotunda of the executive branch of the Alabama government. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Senator Jabo Waggoner speaks to Isabella DeGaris and Kendall Alby while in the state Senate. × 5 of 6 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Will Bundy, Jennings Briley, Rose Levine, Mary Louise Howland and Jonathan Jones present the pros and cons of a bill about recruiting for high school athletics on the floor of the House of Representatives. × 6 of 6 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. House of Representatives. Sen. Jabo Waggoner, back center, and Rep. David Faulkner, back right, stand with members of the Leadership Mountain Brook class in the state senate. Prev Next

As student members of Leadership Mountain Brook, junior and senior Spartans spend a lot of time learning about how their city functions, but on Feb. 14, the class went to Montgomery for the first time to get a glimpse of their state’s inner workings.

While many students said they had been to Montgomery when they were younger, they were excited to visit again and learn more about the governmental processes and roles of their representatives. Several students agreed that because they returned again as high school students, they were able to ask more questions and appreciate more of what they have learned.

Together with the help of Rep. David Faulkner, Leadership Mountain Brook was given a tour of the state house that started with the House of Representatives. There, Faulkner explained the general procedures the House follows when in session.

“When you come in here [the House], it’s chaos,” he said, but added that everyone is usually friendly. “The media is usually looking for a story about how we don’t get along, but most of the time we do.”

The students also presented two bills they wrote while in school as if they were representatives — the first bill focused on a state lottery, and the second was aimed at athlete recruiting practices done by certain high schools. Faulkner then invited students up to the podiums to voice their reasons for being for or against the bills and allowed them to vote just as the representatives do.

From there, Faulkner took Leadership Mountain Brook to the Senate, where they met and spoke with Sen. Jabo Waggoner. Waggoner explained the general procedures of the Senate when in session, and the group continued on to tour the state capitol. While walking through the capitol, they learned about the history of not only the building but also their state government, and were able to meet and take a photo with Gov. Robert Bentley before hearing from Hoover resident and guest speaker Christian Cooper during lunch.

Cooper, who was in a car accident in February 2016 that left 75 percent of his body severely burned, told the story of his accident and spoke to the group about the power of persistence and a good attitude in any situation.

“Attitude is everything,” he said. “It’s always a big thing to stay strong and keep a positive attitude.”

Cooper later led the House in its opening prayer that afternoon, preceding the Pledge of Allegiance, which starts the House session, led by MBHS 11th-grader Sarah Gladney. The House also recognized the attendance of Leadership Mountain Brook for its work session.

The group’s last stop was the state archives and the judicial branch of the Alabama government, the Supreme Court, where they met with Justice Glenn Murdock.

“I think it’s neat to see … the tangible evidence of history,” said Isabella DeGaris.

Classmate Lilly Rucker added that their class is based on leadership, and what they were there to see was leadership in itself, just at a larger level.

“I could see some of us doing this one day,” she said.