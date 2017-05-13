MBHS Band invited to perform at 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion in Normandy

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During their annual banquet on May 12, 2017, band director Jason Smith announced to MBHS band that they have been invited to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During their annual banquet on May 12, 2017, band director Jason Smith announced to MBHS band that they have been invited to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. During their annual banquet on May 12, 2017, band director Jason Smith announced to MBHS band that they have been invited to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion. Prev Next

This year held many great accomplishments and accolades for members of the Mountain Brook High School band, and while recognizing their achievements at their annual banquet, band members were surprised with another announcement: they have been invited to participate in the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion in Normandy, France.

Band director Jason Smith made the announcement, which was met with gasps and applause from both students and parents, towards the end of the evening through a video from friend and retired Marine Corp "The President's Own" band member Earl Hurrey.

MBHS Band is one of the few programs invited to perform as an official representative of the United States.

The 75th anniversary falls on June 6, 2019, which Smith said would make all current 7th through 10th grade students involved in band, color guard and Dorians, eligible for travel.

"The neat thing about this is that this came about from our participation in Hawaii, it came about from representation of the band program, it came about because of everyone sitting in this room," Smith said.

"Seniors ... I want you to understand that without your services to this program, we wouldn't be invited to anything like this. If you are a junior this year ... and traveled to Hawaii, we would not be able to do it without your successful performance and how you handled your business."

While he iterated there are still many details to be worked out before leaving for Normandy, the trip would be similar to that of their performance in Hawaii this year by incorporating historical and cultural elements from Normandy, Paris and London.

"It should be a fantastic trip and of epic proportions," Smith said.