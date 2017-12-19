MBHS business department students receive honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amber Benson. Hughes Mitchell holds his financial literacy certification. Mitchell was one of four MBHS students to make a 100 percent on the certification test.

Mountain Brook High School students in the business department have received multiple honors for work with the SIFMA Foundation and WISE.

Students Crawford Golden, Clark Griffin, Thomas Miller and Sam Sullivan placed first in the north region in The Stock Market Game, a program of the SIFMA Foundation, which aims to teach students about the global economy through virtual investing.

Students Noah Blattmann, Clay Carr, Alex Gauld and Walker Williams placed seventh in the region.

During the game, students work to create and manage a virtual investment portfolio and make cooperative decisions on whether to buy, sell or hold the stocks, funds and bonds in the portfolio they created.

As part of Working In Support of Education (W!SE), several students received W!SE Financial Literacy Certification. MBHS has had 110 receive this certification, including Hughes Mitchell, Sarah Gladney and Lindsey Best — who scored a 100 percent on the certification test and are among 0.8 percent of students being named Centurions in the nation — and Liam Mitchell, Abby Russell, Huston Crommelin, Robby Kent, John Coleman Morris and Sam Chesebro, who scored a 95 percent or higher.

-Submitted by Amber Benson