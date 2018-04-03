MBHS earns Jostens’ National Yearbook Design recognition

× Expand Submitted by Jill McGee “Olympian” 2017 staff members and 2018 editors, Anna Grace Putman, Sarah Yates, Mary Hannah Mackin and Sallie Simpson.

Mountain Brook High School’s yearbook, the “Olympian,” has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2018 Jostens “Look Book,” celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage.

The Jostens “Look Book” is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, dazzling designs, relevant coverage, storytelling copy and action-packed photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published “Look Book” honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.

The “Olympian” was created by editors Marley Barnett, Nick Bruno and Charlotte Farrar under the direction of Jill Covington McGee and Brook Hawkins, MBHS yearbook adviser.

“Creating a memorable 50th yearbook was quite the challenge. The editors and the entire staff stepped out of their comfort zone and produced an outstanding anniversary edition. Watching the staff research and learn about the high school and milestones that were achieved through the years was very rewarding. They truly captured the culture of our school that was set by the founding faculty and administrators,” said Jill McGee, adviser.

The MBHS “Olympian” was one of only 413 yearbooks selected from approximately 2,000 entries. The 2018 panel of judges composed of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, who selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page 2018 “Look Book.”

“The Jostens Look Book showcases the hard work and dedication of students who tell the story of the school year through photos and words. It is their collaboration and communication, as well as creative thinking in challenging situations, that results in the fine designs shown in this book,” said Sara Sausker, Senior Manager of Customer Experience. “We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”

McGee and Hawkins and their yearbook staff received a copy of the 2018 Jostens “Look Book” and plaque from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.

The Jostens “Look Book” is a must-have resource for yearbook advisers and staff seeking creative design, coverage ideas, trends and inspiration. The “Look Book” complements www.YearbookAvenue.com and www.facebook.com/JostensAdviserandStaff, Jostens online destinations for yearbook creation ideas.

The 2017 “Olympian” yearbook was the 50th edition published since the high school was established. The book included a slipcase, a hardback yearbook supplement, and a notepad. The yearbook was distributed to all students, faculty and board members and to businesses within the community.

