MBHS honors Class of 2017

In one week, the eldest group of Spartans will receive their high school diplomas as they graduate from Mountain Brook High School. To celebrate all they have done, MBHS hosted an honors night on May 15.

Starting with sophomore and junior awards, MBHS honored a selection of students who show "the promise that we see in the classes of 2018 and 2019," Hood said, before continuing on the the graduating seniors.

"The graduating class of 2017 is a part of the tradition of excellence begun to the founding of Mountain Brook High School in 1966," said MBHS principal Amanda Hood.

Family and friends gathered at the Canterbury United Methodist Church as collegiate representatives, as well as representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy, presented their future students and announced the scholarships each student earned for their school.

In the graduating class of 373, students will attend 61 different schools spanning 24 different states. And of those 373 students, 200 received scholarships of some kind.

"Every year, I learn something about myself and about how life works, just by watching the senior class," said superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow before presenting the Distinguished Senior Girl, Distinguished Senior Boy and the William N. Eddins Award for Excellence. The awards went to Laine Alby, Chase Robinett and John Martin Weed, respectively.

"I know you always hear about what Mountain Brook does for you and how it prepares you for the future ... but let's be clear, you do a lot for Mountain Brook too," Barlow said. "This year, we can say that we're a better school because of you."

"The class of 2017 has represented themselves as a group of young adults with tremendous potential," said Hood. "I once heard that you had that you have to believe in someone before they succeed, not after. To the class of 2017, let me say, that we believe in you."