MBHS launches new experiential entrepreneurship program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill McGee. Brooke Hawkins and Jill McGee visit Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois. BHS is the first school to house a business incubator on its campus. The pair visited the BHS campus and attended the incubator classes they offer in September.

Mountain Brook High School is launching a new entrepreneurship program geared toward providing students with an authentic learning experience around entrepreneurship — everything from conceiving, developing and launching a startup business.

MBHS announced the new program — INCubatoredu — in collaboration with Uncharted Learning, an innovative nonprofit that develops unique programs for business/entrepreneurship education for K-12 students.

“We are very excited to partner with INCubatoredu and business professionals in the Mountain Brook community to provide this startup experience for our students. We have bright, engaging students, who are constantly problem solving, and we have no doubt that they will be able to translate those skills to a successful business model. One of the great strengths of our high school is the support of our community, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with local business professional to bring their experience to our students and into our classrooms,” said MBHS Principal Amanda Hood.

“We are excited to have Mountain Brook High School as part of the INCubatoredu community, and we look forward to delivering an excellent experience for students,” said Margarita Geleske, co-executive director of Uncharted Learning.

INCubatoredu is a popular high school entrepreneurship course in which student teams create new product and service innovations. In the course, student teams compete to take business ideas from concept to successful funding in an incubator environment designed to replicate real entrepreneurial challenges. In the process, students are grounded in many of the critical skills vital for successful business building, including collaboration, adaptability, critical thinking, creativity and problem solving.

INCubatoredu@MBHS will launch fall of 2018. The INCubator will be housed in the high school’s business department and will be taught by Lori Beasley, Amber Benson, Brooke Hawkins and Jill C. McGee.

Learn more at incubatoredu.org.

–Submitted by Jill McGee.