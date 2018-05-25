Mountain Brook celebrates 2018 graduates

× 1 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 2 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 3 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 4 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 5 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 6 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 7 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 8 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 9 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 10 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 11 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 12 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 13 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 14 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 15 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 16 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 17 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 18 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 19 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 20 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 21 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 22 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 23 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 24 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 25 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 26 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. × 27 of 27 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Mountain Brook High School class of 2018 graduated at the Pete Hanna Center on Thursday, May 24. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook class of 2018 walked into a packed Pete Hanna Center on May 24 for one last hurrah as Spartan students, celebrating all they have accomplished over the years at Mountain Brook High School.

The speeches surrounded themes that childhood games or experiences have taught the students throughout the years: Mario Kart showed that you can be competitive with your friends and still have a strong bond at the end of a game; Monopoly helped teach players how to map out where they are going and learn whether or not they preferred to task risks or play it safe; and Harry Potter showed how to break through generalizations and stereotypes and empathize with others.

And at the end of the evening, all walked across the stage to receive their diploma from Principal Amanda Hood and tossed their caps in the air in celebration.

Congratulations to the class of 2018.